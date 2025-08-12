Inaugural Zero Waste Festival Celebrates Himachal's Tribal Heritage

Himachal Pradesh is set to host its first Zero Waste Tribal Festival in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti, from August 14 to 16, heralding a new era in environmentally conscious celebrations.

Organizers aim to eliminate plastic use by banning plastic bottles and cutlery in favor of biodegradable alternatives. Additionally, waste segregation will be enforced through strategically placed bins.

A key highlight is the 'Heritage Echoes Pavilion,' a showcase of tribal art and traditions, alongside performances from various Indian regions, ensuring cultural preservation and promoting sustainable livelihoods for tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)