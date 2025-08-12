Left Menu

Telangana's Push for Ecotourism: A Wild Adventure Awaits

Telangana's Chief Minister has called for an expansion of ecotourism by exploring its natural assets like forests, rivers, and waterfalls. Advocating for improvements in local tiger reserves, the initiative includes enhanced tourist facilities, better wildlife monitoring, and compensation for wildlife-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on officials to boost ecotourism in the state by leveraging its rich natural resources, including forests, rivers, and waterfalls.

Drawing a parallel with countries like Singapore, where night safaris span just 30 kilometers, the CM emphasized Telangana's potential for similar ventures.

Officials were also directed to improve facilities at local tiger reserves and consider integrating wildlife monitoring into Hyderabad's Command and Control Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

