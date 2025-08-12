Telangana's Push for Ecotourism: A Wild Adventure Awaits

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on officials to boost ecotourism in the state by leveraging its rich natural resources, including forests, rivers, and waterfalls.

Drawing a parallel with countries like Singapore, where night safaris span just 30 kilometers, the CM emphasized Telangana's potential for similar ventures.

Officials were also directed to improve facilities at local tiger reserves and consider integrating wildlife monitoring into Hyderabad's Command and Control Centre.

