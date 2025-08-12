Ram Gopal Varma Questioned Over Morphed Images in Social Media Controversy

Film director Ram Gopal Varma appeared for questioning at Prakasam district on Tuesday, in connection with a case involving morphed images of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The case, filed at Maddipadu police station on November 11, 2024, accuses Varma of posting altered photographs of Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and their family members on social media, with the aim to denigrate their public image.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar stated that Varma was interrogated about the sources and motivations behind the image morphing, as well as any history of disputes with the figures involved. The investigation follows a complaint by Ramalingam from Maddipadu village.