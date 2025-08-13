Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga': A Unifying Patriotic Movement

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at home, promoting patriotism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated, highlighting its impact as a people's movement uniting 140 crore Indians in honoring freedom fighters and fostering national unity.

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proudly hoisted the national flag at his residence. This campaign, tied to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' encourages citizens to display the tricolour at home, symbolizing a surge of patriotism across the nation.

Home Minister Shah and his wife Sonal participated, emphasizing that the initiative has morphed into a grassroots movement strengthening India's unity. The campaign was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has become pivotal in reinforcing patriotic feelings among citizens.

The essence of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is to foster a personal connection with the national flag, moving beyond formalities and igniting a deep sense of pride and patriotism. It celebrates the sacrifices of freedom fighters and motivates people towards developing a unified and progressive nation.

