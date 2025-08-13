Left Menu

Court Drama: Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Film Producer in Cheating Case

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak in a cheating case linked to Chinese dubbing rights for 'Drishyam 2'. Complainant alleged investment deceit; Pathak countered with proof of funds being for another project. Court found no direct inducement or evidence tampering by Pathak.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:00 IST
In a gripping courtroom development, a Delhi court has extended anticipatory bail to film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. The legal battle revolves around accusations of cheating involving the Chinese dubbing rights for the blockbuster movie 'Drishyam 2'.

The complainant, Rajinder Kumar Goel, claimed he was duped into a Rs 4.3 crore investment regarding these rights. The controversy entangles other entities, including Bharat Mahaprasad Sevak, with a significant sum allegedly misappropriated to Panorama Studios International where Pathak was a director.

Pathak refuted these allegations, clarifying that the financial transfers were intended for a Gujarati film, 'Googly', unrelated to the Chinese rights. The court highlighted the absence of any direct accusation or evidence of Pathak attempting evasion of justice, leading to the decision for his bail.

