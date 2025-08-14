UEFA Advocates for Peace with Strong Message at Super Cup
During the Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham, UEFA displayed a banner stating 'Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians' to promote peace. This initiative precedes their partnership with charities aiding children affected by war. UEFA has previously supported projects in war-torn regions worldwide.
In a poignant appeal for peace, UEFA unfurled a banner emblazoned with the message 'Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians' ahead of the highly anticipated Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham on Wednesday.
The banner was prominently positioned before the teams at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, capturing global attention as European soccer's governing body reinforced its commitment to humanitarian causes. UEFA highlighted the initiative through a statement on X, asserting, 'The message is loud and clear.'
This display dovetails with the UEFA Foundation for Children's latest collaboration with Medecins du Monde, Medecins sans Frontières, and Handicap International to assist children in war-torn regions, including Gaza. UEFA continues its tradition of supporting affected children in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and Ukraine.
