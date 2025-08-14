The Mysterious Myth of 'Horned' Rabbits Debunked in Colorado

In Fort Collins, Colorado, a peculiar sight has caught the attention of locals and sparked intrigue: rabbits sporting hornlike growths. Contrary to the resemblance to mythical creatures, experts assure these creatures are infected with the Shope papillomavirus, a mostly harmless virus that has influenced folklore and modern science.

The cottontails, known for their viral appearance, prompted comparisons to legendary jackalopes and sparked discussions around their peculiar form. The Shope papillomavirus, which causes warts that resemble horns, is a known entity among scientists, providing insights into the relationship between viruses and cancer over many decades.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose explained that these sightings are not unusual, particularly in summer when transmission is more likely due to fleas and ticks. While the growths can appear alarming, they are generally harmless unless they interfere with critical functions. The virus is limited to rabbits and does not affect other animals or humans.

