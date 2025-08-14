Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': 50 Years of Iconic Stardom Hits Theatres

Superstar Rajinikanth's new film 'Coolie' opened in cinemas across Tamil Nadu on Friday, coinciding with the icon's 50-year milestone in the film industry. Upon its release, Rajinikanth's devoted fans flooded theatres to catch the highly anticipated movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The atmosphere was nothing short of electrifying, as fans danced to the rhythms of energetic drumbeats and celebrated with fireworks to honor their 'Thalaivar'. The film boasts a stellar cast including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, adding to the film's massive appeal.

The movie is a revenge saga featuring Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in significant roles, with Anirudh R's music adding to the excitement. Songs like 'Monica' have already become chart-toppers, intensifying the movie's buzz.

