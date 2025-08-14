NTR Shines in 'War 2': An Epic Bollywood Blockbuster
'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has hit Indian theatres, drawing accolades for NTR's performance. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film continues the narrative of the original 'War'. Fans anticipate record-breaking box office results, especially praising NTR's portrayal and its potential impact on his career.
Bollywood lovers across India are flocking to cinemas as 'War 2', one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, debuts today. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and South Indian star Jr NTR in pivotal roles, with initial reactions highlighting NTR's captivating performance.
Kavuri Krishna, president of the Vijayawada NTR Fans District Association, expressed immense pride in Jr NTR's role, anticipating that the actor's action sequences will captivate audiences globally. Speaking with ANI, Krishna lauded director Ayan Mukerji's vision for presenting NTR's character, a defender of the nation, with such finesse.
Fans like Baji and Sunil shared their excitement, with Baji calling NTR's character 'awesome' and advising fans to mark their calendars as pre-'War 2' and post-'War 2' for NTR's career milestones. Sunil even suggested Bollywood audiences have embraced NTR, foreseeing his future Hollywood endeavors. The film, with Hrithik reprising his original role, showcases a clash of ideologies between the two captivating leads.
