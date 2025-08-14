Left Menu

Amit Shah's Upcoming Goa Visit: Foundation Stones and Development Plans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Goa on September 10 to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects, including a museum. Goa's CM Pramod Sawant also discussed increasing MBBS seats at Goa Medical College with BJP president J P Nadda during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:41 IST
Amit Shah's Upcoming Goa Visit: Foundation Stones and Development Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated for a visit to Goa on September 10, during which he is expected to inaugurate several projects, the state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed on Thursday.

The key highlight of Shah's itinerary will be the laying of the foundation stone for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum at Farmagudi, located in South Goa district. The visit underlines the strategic developmental plans for the coastal state.

In discussions with BJP president J P Nadda, Sawant also tackled the issue of expanding the number of MBBS seats at the Goa Medical College, a move supported by Nadda, who assured prompt action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025