Amit Shah's Upcoming Goa Visit: Foundation Stones and Development Plans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated for a visit to Goa on September 10, during which he is expected to inaugurate several projects, the state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed on Thursday.

The key highlight of Shah's itinerary will be the laying of the foundation stone for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum at Farmagudi, located in South Goa district. The visit underlines the strategic developmental plans for the coastal state.

In discussions with BJP president J P Nadda, Sawant also tackled the issue of expanding the number of MBBS seats at the Goa Medical College, a move supported by Nadda, who assured prompt action.

(With inputs from agencies.)