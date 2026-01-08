Left Menu

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:45 IST
Ex-MP Sudhakar Shringare returns to BJP
Former Latur MP Sudhakar Shringare, who had joined the Congress after the last Lok Sabha elections, returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar and Ajit Patil Kavhekar.

Shringare had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Latur on a BJP ticket with a significant margin, but lost to Congress' Dr Shivaji Kalge in 2024.

After his defeat, Shringare blamed local BJP leaders and joined the Congress during the assembly elections.

His daughter Supriya Payal also joined the saffron party on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

