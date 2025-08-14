Star-Studded Opening Shines at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 kicked off with significant fanfare, featuring notable celebrities like Aamir Khan, Vir Das, and Tillotama Shome. The festival also welcomed appearances by Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and several esteemed filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Tanushree Das's film 'Baksho Bondi' was showcased as the much-anticipated Opening Night Film. Aamir Khan, who was the chief guest, expressed his delight in being part of a festival that acts as a cultural bridge, fostering connectivity through cinematic storytelling. His sentiments were echoed by festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange, who highlighted the festival's role in reinforcing the cultural ties between India and Australia.

The 16th edition of IFFM promises an exciting celebration of cinema, running from August 14 to August 24, with the strong backing of the Victorian Government and the presence of various luminaries ensuring an enriching festival experience.

