Sabalenka: The Tennis Titan Poised for Melbourne Glory

World number one Aryna Sabalenka enters the Australian Open as a top contender, though unlike previous years, she won't be defending a title in Melbourne. Her impressive track record was halted last year by Madison Keys, preventing a rare consecutive victory last seen in 1999.

Bouncing back from setbacks at the French Open and Wimbledon, Sabalenka secured her fourth Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, showcasing her resolve and refining her game for another title charge down under. Her evolved serve and tactical acumen have become key strengths.

Last season saw Sabalenka clinch four trophies and nine finals, evidencing her consistency. Despite a shock loss to Elena Rybakina in the WTA Finals, she's focused on reaching her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, with aspirations to match historic records on hardcourt.

