Left Menu

Sabalenka: The Tennis Titan Poised for Melbourne Glory

World number one Aryna Sabalenka heads into the Australian Open as a favorite, not carrying a title defense. Despite past setbacks, including losses in the French Open final and the Wimbledon semi-finals, she is focused on winning another Grand Slam at Melbourne. Her refined game boosts her chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:30 IST
Sabalenka: The Tennis Titan Poised for Melbourne Glory
Aryna Sabalenka

World number one Aryna Sabalenka enters the Australian Open as a top contender, though unlike previous years, she won't be defending a title in Melbourne. Her impressive track record was halted last year by Madison Keys, preventing a rare consecutive victory last seen in 1999.

Bouncing back from setbacks at the French Open and Wimbledon, Sabalenka secured her fourth Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, showcasing her resolve and refining her game for another title charge down under. Her evolved serve and tactical acumen have become key strengths.

Last season saw Sabalenka clinch four trophies and nine finals, evidencing her consistency. Despite a shock loss to Elena Rybakina in the WTA Finals, she's focused on reaching her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, with aspirations to match historic records on hardcourt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
2
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
3
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India
4
Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026