Farewell to Homelander: Anthony Starr Bids Adieu to 'The Boys'

Actor Anthony Starr bids an emotional farewell to his character, Homelander, in the popular Amazon Prime series, 'The Boys,' as the final season wraps its shoot.

Since its 2019 premiere, the show, based on a comic book and created by Eric Kripke, has captivated audiences with its unique satirical portrayal of superheroes. Starr took a moment to reflect on the bittersweet conclusion of the series and his character's journey, expressing that it has been a surreal experience to process the end.

Despite challenges such as COVID-19 and strikes, Starr highlights the incredible experience and creative fulfillment he found in the project. He extended thanks to the dedicated cast, crew, and especially the devoted fans, who he says are the true backbone of the show. While the release date for the fifth season remains uncertain, fans eagerly await its premiere alongside the ongoing spin-off 'Gen V.'

