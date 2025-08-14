Left Menu

Revving Up Patriotism: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Celebrates Independence

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd marked India's 79th Independence Day with a motorbike rally, aiming to spread awareness about the true value of freedom. Over 100 riders from the TIAL community participated, creating a vibrant display of patriotism from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:34 IST
Revving Up Patriotism: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Celebrates Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TiAL) kicked off India's 79th Independence Day celebrations with a motorbike rally, the company announced on Thursday.

TIAL stated the rally aimed to emphasize the importance of freedom, a key theme for the day.

More than 100 riders from the TIAL community participated, creating a vibrant visual of patriotism along the city streets, journeying from Terminal 2, Chackai, to Terminal 1, Shanghumukham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025