Revving Up Patriotism: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Celebrates Independence

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TiAL) kicked off India's 79th Independence Day celebrations with a motorbike rally, the company announced on Thursday.

TIAL stated the rally aimed to emphasize the importance of freedom, a key theme for the day.

More than 100 riders from the TIAL community participated, creating a vibrant visual of patriotism along the city streets, journeying from Terminal 2, Chackai, to Terminal 1, Shanghumukham.

(With inputs from agencies.)