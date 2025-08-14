Revving Up Patriotism: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Celebrates Independence
The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd marked India's 79th Independence Day with a motorbike rally, aiming to spread awareness about the true value of freedom. Over 100 riders from the TIAL community participated, creating a vibrant display of patriotism from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1.
The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TiAL) kicked off India's 79th Independence Day celebrations with a motorbike rally, the company announced on Thursday.
TIAL stated the rally aimed to emphasize the importance of freedom, a key theme for the day.
More than 100 riders from the TIAL community participated, creating a vibrant visual of patriotism along the city streets, journeying from Terminal 2, Chackai, to Terminal 1, Shanghumukham.
