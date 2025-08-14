Left Menu

Global Linguistic Trails: The Spread of Indian Language Diasporas

A study by IIMA's Chinmay Tumbe reveals that Malayalam and Tamil speakers form larger international diasporas than internal ones. Highlighting linguistic dispersal patterns, the research notes Punjabi as the most dispersed and Bengali as the least. The study offers insights into migration trends among India's major language groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:55 IST
A recent study conducted by Chinmay Tumbe of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) uncovers fascinating insights into the linguistic dispersion of Indian communities. The research indicates that international diasporas of Malayalam and Tamil speakers surpass their internal counterparts, a reversal of trends observed in other linguistic communities.

Punjabi-speaking individuals emerged as the most widely dispersed group across internal and international landscapes, with their diaspora representing 12.4% of the community's population outside of their native regions. In contrast, the Bengali diaspora remains the least distributed, underscoring a concentration within its core region of West Bengal.

The study further sheds light on historical migration patterns, particularly noting how Tamil communities ventured to Southeast Asia and Southern Africa in the 19th century, preceding domestic migration flows in India. These intricate movements illustrate the dynamic nature of India's linguistic diaspora on a global scale.

