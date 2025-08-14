Raj Bhavan Opens Doors: Independence Day Celebration

In a move to commemorate the 79th Independence Day, Raj Bhavan will be accessible to the public from August 16 to 18, between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Access is permitted with government-issued photo ID to designated viewing zones, overseen by security staff.

Prohibited items include electronic devices, sharp objects, and specific personal belongings to ensure safety and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)