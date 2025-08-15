Janmashtami Security: Delhi Police's Detailed Plan for Birla Temple
The Delhi Police has implemented detailed security measures for the Janmashtami celebrations at the Laxmi Narain temple. Visitors are required to enter through Mandir Marg and adhere to security protocols, with restrictions on personal belongings. Designated entry and exit points ensure smooth movement, while an assistance booth offers visitor support.
On August 16, the Delhi Police established comprehensive security measures for Janmashtami celebrations at the Laxmi Narain (Birla) temple. Strict protocols include regulated entry, exit points, and a ban on certain personal items and vehicles.
Devotees are to enter through Mandir Marg via security checkpoints enforced with door frame metal detectors. Co-operation with security personnel is crucial for visitor safety.
Traffic is limited on nearby roads and specific exit routes have been assigned. An assistance booth provides support to participants celebrating this religious event.
