Janmashtami Security: Delhi Police's Detailed Plan for Birla Temple

On August 16, the Delhi Police established comprehensive security measures for Janmashtami celebrations at the Laxmi Narain (Birla) temple. Strict protocols include regulated entry, exit points, and a ban on certain personal items and vehicles.

Devotees are to enter through Mandir Marg via security checkpoints enforced with door frame metal detectors. Co-operation with security personnel is crucial for visitor safety.

Traffic is limited on nearby roads and specific exit routes have been assigned. An assistance booth provides support to participants celebrating this religious event.