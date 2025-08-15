Left Menu

Collapse at Historic Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

A part of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed, with eight to nine people possibly trapped. The incident was reported at 4:30 PM, resulting in five fire tenders being dispatched. Humayun's Tomb is a mid-16th century mausoleum popular with tourists.

A section of the historic Humayun's Tomb, located in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, collapsed on Friday afternoon, leading to fears of eight to nine people being trapped. This incident has sparked concerns about the safety and preservation of the site.

According to officials, a distress call reporting the collapse of a portion of the dome was received at approximately 4:30 PM, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to aid potential victims and assess the damage.

Humayun's Tomb, constructed in the mid-16th century, is renowned for its architectural significance and attracts numerous tourists annually. Authorities are now focusing on rescue efforts while also evaluating the structural integrity of this iconic monument.

