Igniting the Spirit of Fitness: Andaman & Nicobar Khel Mahotsav Kicks Off

The Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav launched on Friday, celebrating sports and culture throughout the union territory with inter-school athletics, football, volleyball, and indigenous games competitions.

Running until August 31, the festival also includes beach sports, kayaking showcases, fitness drills, and awareness drives, according to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement.

The inauguration at Netaji Stadium, led by Lieutenant Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Admiral DK Joshi, featured the launch of three 'Flame of Fitness' torches, a symbol of 'Excellence, Friendship, and Respect,' traveling throughout the districts accompanied by noted athletes.