Igniting the Spirit of Fitness: Andaman & Nicobar Khel Mahotsav Kicks Off

The Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav commenced with inter-school sports and cultural events, promoting health, fitness, and regional pride. The festival runs until August 31, featuring beach sports, kayaking demonstrations, and awareness drives, with 'Flame of Fitness' torches traveling across the union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:41 IST
The Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav launched on Friday, celebrating sports and culture throughout the union territory with inter-school athletics, football, volleyball, and indigenous games competitions.

Running until August 31, the festival also includes beach sports, kayaking showcases, fitness drills, and awareness drives, according to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement.

The inauguration at Netaji Stadium, led by Lieutenant Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Admiral DK Joshi, featured the launch of three 'Flame of Fitness' torches, a symbol of 'Excellence, Friendship, and Respect,' traveling throughout the districts accompanied by noted athletes.

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

