Left Menu

Punjab CM Honors Sufi Saint Baba Sheikh Farid

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid, highlighting his contributions to Punjabi poetry and the Sufi tradition. Mann emphasized Baba Farid's enduring philosophy centered on love, equality, and unity, and praised the Guru Granth Sahib as a universal guide for humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridkot | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:33 IST
Punjab CM Honors Sufi Saint Baba Sheikh Farid
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid on Friday, paying his respects to the esteemed Sufi saint. Mann encouraged locals to embrace the teachings of Baba Sheikh Farid, a cornerstone of spiritual heritage in India.

The Chief Minister lauded Baba Sheikh Farid as a paramount spiritual envoy, poet-prophet, and pioneer of the Sufi tradition within the country. Flowers adorned the memorial, symbolizing reverence for the saint, hailed as the progenitor of Punjabi poetry.

Mann underscored the enduring significance of Baba Farid's teachings on love, compassion, and equality. Furthermore, he highlighted the Guru Granth Sahib's role as an inclusive spiritual text, embodying wisdom and guidance across faiths.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025