Punjab CM Honors Sufi Saint Baba Sheikh Farid
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid, highlighting his contributions to Punjabi poetry and the Sufi tradition. Mann emphasized Baba Farid's enduring philosophy centered on love, equality, and unity, and praised the Guru Granth Sahib as a universal guide for humanity.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid on Friday, paying his respects to the esteemed Sufi saint. Mann encouraged locals to embrace the teachings of Baba Sheikh Farid, a cornerstone of spiritual heritage in India.
The Chief Minister lauded Baba Sheikh Farid as a paramount spiritual envoy, poet-prophet, and pioneer of the Sufi tradition within the country. Flowers adorned the memorial, symbolizing reverence for the saint, hailed as the progenitor of Punjabi poetry.
Mann underscored the enduring significance of Baba Farid's teachings on love, compassion, and equality. Furthermore, he highlighted the Guru Granth Sahib's role as an inclusive spiritual text, embodying wisdom and guidance across faiths.
