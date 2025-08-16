Left Menu

Emotional Tribute at Anfield: Remembering Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Liverpool players and fans paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, during their first match at Anfield since their tragic deaths. The emotional ceremony included placards spelling out their initials, a period of silence, and a song for Jota.

Updated: 16-08-2025 09:20 IST
Emotional Tribute at Anfield: Remembering Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
Diogo Jota
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Liverpool Football Club held a poignant tribute to late players Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva during their Premier League match against Bournemouth at Anfield. The tribute marked the first competitive game since the brothers' tragic deaths in a car crash.

Liverpool supporters created a powerful display by holding up placards with 'DJ20' and 'AS30' during a moment of silence, while players from both teams wore black armbands. The iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem echoed through the stadium as banners waved in Jota's honor.

Following the match, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was visibly moved, shedding tears as he stood before the Kop. The club announced that Jota's No. 20 jersey would be retired and a permanent memorial sculpture will be installed at Anfield to commemorate his legacy.

