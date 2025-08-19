Empowering Indigenous Karbi Women: The Rise of Pirbi in Kaziranga

In Assam's Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape, indigenous Karbi women are leading an economic and cultural resurgence through a community business initiative known as 'Pirbi'. The initiative connects local farmers and artisans directly to markets, ensuring a fair value for their organic produce and handwoven textiles.

Pirbi, which translates to biodiversity in the Karbi language, employs sustainable and ethical trade practices. This approach minimizes middlemen, who often monopolize profits, and provides better financial and social security to the local communities. It ensures that indigenous products reach consumers willing to pay their true value, protecting both livelihoods and the ecosystem.

The initiative, registered in 2019, is managed by a committee from local communities and allocates 20% of its profits to growers and artisans while also investing in biodiversity conservation and community development. By promoting entrepreneurship among women and youth, Pirbi empowers these communities, safeguards cultural identities, and embraces equal opportunities and environmental stewardship.

