Left Menu

Empowering Indigenous Karbi Women: The Rise of Pirbi in Kaziranga

Indigenous women in Assam are transforming local economies through Pirbi, a community business initiative. By connecting them directly to markets, Pirbi enhances both earnings and biodiversity conservation. With local products gaining value, communities achieve financial and social security while preserving their cultural and environmental heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:15 IST
Empowering Indigenous Karbi Women: The Rise of Pirbi in Kaziranga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape, indigenous Karbi women are leading an economic and cultural resurgence through a community business initiative known as 'Pirbi'. The initiative connects local farmers and artisans directly to markets, ensuring a fair value for their organic produce and handwoven textiles.

Pirbi, which translates to biodiversity in the Karbi language, employs sustainable and ethical trade practices. This approach minimizes middlemen, who often monopolize profits, and provides better financial and social security to the local communities. It ensures that indigenous products reach consumers willing to pay their true value, protecting both livelihoods and the ecosystem.

The initiative, registered in 2019, is managed by a committee from local communities and allocates 20% of its profits to growers and artisans while also investing in biodiversity conservation and community development. By promoting entrepreneurship among women and youth, Pirbi empowers these communities, safeguards cultural identities, and embraces equal opportunities and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025