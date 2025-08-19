Veteran actor Achyut Potdar dies at a hospital
Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Bharat Ki Khoj, Pradhan Mantri, 3 Idiots, has died at a hospital here. Actor Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm.
- Country:
- India
Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like "Bharat Ki Khoj", "Pradhan Mantri", "3 Idiots", has died at a hospital here. He was in his 90s. Actor Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm. He was declared dead on Monday a source said.
Potdar played supporting roles in many iconic films and TV shows "Aandolan", "Wagle Ki Duniya", "Dabangg 2", and "Ferrari Ki Sawaari".
His brief appearance of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's "3 Idiots" (2019), and his dialogue 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became one of the fan favourite moments from the Aamir Khan-starrer movie and has been recreated in pop culture time and again through memes.
Details regarding the cause behind his demise and last rites are yet to be known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aamir Khan's Family Calls for Media Empathy Amidst Faisal Khan Allegations
Farmers Receive Rs 3,200 Crore Boost as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Marks Nine Years
PM Modi announces Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana; those getting first job in private sector will get Rs 15,000 from govt.
Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana: A Step Toward Massive Job Creation
Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: A Job Revolution Unveiled