Studio LSD Limited: IPO Set to Ignite Creative Expansion

Mumbai, India: On August 18, 2025, Studio LSD Limited, a renowned multimedia production house, is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO), targeting an impressive ₹74.25 Crores. The IPO will see shares listed on the NSE Emerge platform with a total issue size of 1,37,50,000 equity shares, priced between ₹51 and ₹54 per share.

The proceeds from this IPO will serve vital purposes, such as meeting the company's capital expenditure and working capital needs, alongside advancing general corporate goals. The funds will be directed towards enhancing post-production facilities and adopting novel technologies including VFX and AI, to bolster Studio LSD's creative output.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Prateek Sharma, Studio LSD continues to pave the way in storytelling with a versatile portfolio, from drama to music. The IPO marks a pivotal step toward scaling operations and seizing opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry, reinforced by the company's consistent growth and industry acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)