Left Menu

Studio LSD Limited: IPO Set to Ignite Creative Expansion

Studio LSD Limited is set to initiate its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 18, 2025, aiming to raise ₹74.25 Crores. The funds will be allocated for capital expenditure, working capital, and technological advancement. The IPO reflects the company's focus on expanding its multimedia content creation capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:46 IST
Studio LSD Limited: IPO Set to Ignite Creative Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India: On August 18, 2025, Studio LSD Limited, a renowned multimedia production house, is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO), targeting an impressive ₹74.25 Crores. The IPO will see shares listed on the NSE Emerge platform with a total issue size of 1,37,50,000 equity shares, priced between ₹51 and ₹54 per share.

The proceeds from this IPO will serve vital purposes, such as meeting the company's capital expenditure and working capital needs, alongside advancing general corporate goals. The funds will be directed towards enhancing post-production facilities and adopting novel technologies including VFX and AI, to bolster Studio LSD's creative output.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Prateek Sharma, Studio LSD continues to pave the way in storytelling with a versatile portfolio, from drama to music. The IPO marks a pivotal step toward scaling operations and seizing opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry, reinforced by the company's consistent growth and industry acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025