Mahayogi: A Call to Awaken the Soul

The narrative unfolds the significance of inner liberation as 'Mahayogi – Ek Path Ekta Ka' emerges to advocate for peace, love, and oneness amid chaos. Despite censor board hurdles, the filmmaker seeks unity from society to spread the message of divine awakening and interconnectedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:26 IST
Mahayogi: A Call to Awaken the Soul
As the world faces deep-seated turmoil marked by pain and division, one filmmaker champions a paradigm of peace and oneness with his creative expressions. The film 'Mahayogi – Ek Path Ekta Ka' stands as an offering, its message marred by censorship demands but not silenced.

The narrative highlights true freedom—not confined to physical liberation but in breaking inner chains of prejudice and hatred. This call for awakening resonates as a necessity of our times, urging humanity to choose love and harmony over division.

Despite encountering bureaucratic roadblocks, the filmmaker's vision persists. Rallying support from politicians, celebrities, and spiritual leaders, he aims to transform consciousness through his projects, urging society to transcend divides for a united future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

