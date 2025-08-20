Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap's Magic Realist Debut Shines at Busan Film Festival

'Kok Kok Kookkook', the debut feature film by Assamese director Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, has been chosen for the Vision Asia section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Produced by the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, the film is described as a magic realist horror drama.

The narrative unravels the challenges faced by migrants in a picturesque yet harsh city, reflecting Kashyap's signature magic realism and poetic imagination. Set in Guwahati, Assam, Kashyap dedicates the film to his community, highlighting concerns about changing societal dynamics and identity struggles.

An alumnus of SRFTI, Kashyap's previous short films have received international acclaim, with 'Kok Kok Kookkook' marking a significant milestone in his career. The Busan festival's Vision Asia section is known for showcasing innovative and visionary films from Asia's emerging filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)