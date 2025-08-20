Left Menu

KDMC Unveils One-Stop Online Permits for Ganeshotsav

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will offer online permissions for Ganeshotsav mandals, streamlining approvals from civic bodies, police, and MSEDCL. Commissioner Abhinav Goyal encourages eco-friendly practices, while Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende advises a DJ-free festival to minimize noise pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district announced a new initiative to streamline Ganeshotsav permissions via a single-window online system, according to officials. This year, mandals will receive approvals from the civic body, police, and MSEDCL without the need for multiple office visits.

The KDMC Commissioner, Abhinav Goyal, emphasized the convenience of the centralized system and mentioned a ward-level one-window facility for those facing online challenges. Goyal also urged participants to adopt eco-friendly practices by using 'shadu' clay idols and opting for artificial ponds for immersions below six feet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Atul Zende encouraged mandals to maintain a DJ-free Ganeshotsav to help reduce noise pollution. The new systems and guidelines aim to balance the festive spirit with environmental considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

