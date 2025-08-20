Amsterdam's Majestic Maritime Parade: SAIL 2025

A grand flotilla of historic ships sailed into Amsterdam on Wednesday, signaling the commencement of a five-day festival celebrating the city's rich maritime history.

Decorated vessels from around the globe departed from Ijmuiden, navigating up the North Sea Canal for SAIL 2025—the first in a decade. The festival includes over a dozen countries' ships, kicking off with a three-masted clipper followed by national anthems and cannon salutes.

The event, traditionally drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors, returns after a COVID-caused hiatus in 2020, concluding with fireworks. Festival activities honor both the Netherlands' sea heritage and Amsterdam's 750th anniversary.

