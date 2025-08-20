Left Menu

Amsterdam's Majestic Maritime Parade: SAIL 2025

SAIL 2025, a grand maritime festival in Amsterdam, kicks off with a flotilla of historic ships. The event celebrates the Dutch capital's maritime legacy and its 750th anniversary. Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, this five-day event includes ship parades and fireworks, drawing massive crowds.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A grand flotilla of historic ships sailed into Amsterdam on Wednesday, signaling the commencement of a five-day festival celebrating the city's rich maritime history.

Decorated vessels from around the globe departed from Ijmuiden, navigating up the North Sea Canal for SAIL 2025—the first in a decade. The festival includes over a dozen countries' ships, kicking off with a three-masted clipper followed by national anthems and cannon salutes.

The event, traditionally drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors, returns after a COVID-caused hiatus in 2020, concluding with fireworks. Festival activities honor both the Netherlands' sea heritage and Amsterdam's 750th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

