Maharashtra's Ganesh Festival: Celebrating India's Valor

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar urged Ganesh mandals to promote Indian armed forces' valor during Operation Sindoor. The state-recognized festival will also focus on indigenous products, freedom fighters, UNESCO heritage sites, and environmental awareness. Discussions on extended use of loudspeakers are planned.

The Ganesh festival in Maharashtra will take on additional significance this year with a focus on Indian armed forces' valor, as urged by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar. On Wednesday, Shelar called on Ganesh mandals to shed light on the bravery displayed during Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan.

Following a review meeting at the Pune collectorate, attended by notable officials, Shelar emphasized the need to use the festival as a platform to promote indigenous products and celebrate the achievements of freedom fighters. This year's festival, recognized as an official state event, will also draw attention to the inclusion of 12 forts in the UNESCO World Heritage list, while highlighting environmental themes.

In a bid to amplify the festival's impact, Shelar proposed that district collectors could authorize extended loudspeaker use until midnight, contingent upon consultations with Ganesh Mandals and public representatives. The festival kicks off on August 27, with government buildings and heritage sites set to display the official logo.

