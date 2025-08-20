The funeral of Marah Abu Zuhri, a young Palestinian woman, took place in Italy, drawing attention to the struggles of Gaza's residents. Zuhri's tragic death, following an alleged misdiagnosis, underscores the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Hundreds gathered at the service, chanting 'Free Palestine' and urging attention to the dire conditions Palestinians face. Local leaders criticized Israel's actions, labeling them catastrophic and incompatible with international law.

Despite initial claims of leukemia, Italian doctors found no evidence of the disease. Zuhri's condition reveals the challenges facing Gaza's collapsing health system, exacerbated by prolonged conflict and international neglect.

