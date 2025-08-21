Left Menu

Blaze on the USS New Orleans: Another Flare-up for the U.S. Navy

A fire occurred on the USS New Orleans, an amphibious transport dock ship, off Okinawa, Japan, causing minor injuries to two sailors. The blaze, extinguished after nearly 12 hours, saw collaborative efforts from nearby naval and Japanese forces. The cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 04:36 IST
Blaze on the USS New Orleans: Another Flare-up for the U.S. Navy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A fire erupted on the USS New Orleans warship near Okinawa, Japan, leaving two sailors with minor injuries. The blaze, which broke out Wednesday, lasted close to 12 hours before being extinguished, according to a statement from the US Navy's 7th Fleet.

The fire occurred while the USS New Orleans, a 684-foot-long amphibious transport dock ship capable of holding up to 800 personnel, was near White Beach Naval Facility. The ship's crew received assistance in battling the flames from the USS San Diego and Japanese coast guard and military.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. This incident follows a significant fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, which led to serious damage and a subsequent report citing failures by navy staff and commanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

 India
2
Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

 India
3
US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

 Taiwan
4
Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025