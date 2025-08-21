Blaze on the USS New Orleans: Another Flare-up for the U.S. Navy

A fire erupted on the USS New Orleans warship near Okinawa, Japan, leaving two sailors with minor injuries. The blaze, which broke out Wednesday, lasted close to 12 hours before being extinguished, according to a statement from the US Navy's 7th Fleet.

The fire occurred while the USS New Orleans, a 684-foot-long amphibious transport dock ship capable of holding up to 800 personnel, was near White Beach Naval Facility. The ship's crew received assistance in battling the flames from the USS San Diego and Japanese coast guard and military.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. This incident follows a significant fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, which led to serious damage and a subsequent report citing failures by navy staff and commanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)