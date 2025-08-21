Hollywood Explores Asian Myths, Irish Rapper's Trial, and Disney's Streaming Leap

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh is urging Hollywood to delve into Asian mythological stories, shining light on the success of 'Ne Zha 2,' the highest-grossing animated film globally. Yeoh's portrayal in the English dub aims to bring attention to these rich cultural narratives.

In the UK, Irish rap group Kneecap's member, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, faces terrorism charges for allegedly displaying Hezbollah's flag during a London concert. Despite the legal challenge, he enjoys robust support from fans rallying at the court.

Disney continues its digital expansion with the new ESPN app, offering sports programming to cord-cutters. This strategic innovation aims to reclaim viewers lost since 2010, capitalizing on the streaming revolution to deliver customized sports content beyond traditional cable.

(With inputs from agencies.)