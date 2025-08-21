Passionate Sparks in 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': A Musical Romance Awaits
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa star in 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', a musical romance set to release on October 21. Produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film promises an electrifying love story, releasing just in time for Diwali.
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa take center stage in the upcoming film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', set for an October 21 release. Touted as a musical romance, the film promises a captivating narrative.
Produced by Anshul Garg under Desi Music Factory, with Raghav Sharma as co-producer, the project underscores chemistry-led storytelling directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Written by Mushtaq Shaikh, the film captures a passionate love tale.
The film's first look hints at intense drama, featuring Bajwa and Rane in a symbolic moment. As audiences gear up for a Diwali release, expectations are high for this romance drama to captivate the audience.
