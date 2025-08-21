Passionate Sparks in 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': A Musical Romance Awaits

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa take center stage in the upcoming film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', set for an October 21 release. Touted as a musical romance, the film promises a captivating narrative.

Produced by Anshul Garg under Desi Music Factory, with Raghav Sharma as co-producer, the project underscores chemistry-led storytelling directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Written by Mushtaq Shaikh, the film captures a passionate love tale.

The film's first look hints at intense drama, featuring Bajwa and Rane in a symbolic moment. As audiences gear up for a Diwali release, expectations are high for this romance drama to captivate the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)