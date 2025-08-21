Left Menu

Global Ayyappa Sangamam: A Vision for Sabarimala's Future

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan revealed the logo for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, scheduled for September 20 in Pathanamthitta district. Aimed at fostering international collaboration for Sabarimala's development, the summit will emphasize equality and Thathvamasi. A Rs 773 crore state-approved master plan for Sabarimala's growth will be unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:43 IST
Global Ayyappa Sangamam: A Vision for Sabarimala's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan unveiled the logo for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, an event that promises to draw global attention to Sabarimala's development issues. Scheduled for September 20 at Pampa in the Pathanamthitta district, the summit is poised to become a landmark gathering.

Organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board with state government backing, the Sangamam aims to unite devotees and organizations worldwide focused on Sabarimala's growth. TDB President P S Prasanth highlighted the event's central theme of equality and the guiding principle of Thathvamasi, which underlines non-discrimination.

A state-endorsed master plan detailing Sabarimala's development will be presented, with Rs 773 crore allocated for the initiative, including Rs 200 crore earmarked for projects in Pampa and Nilakkal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summit, which anticipates around 3,000 participants. The event also seeks to cement Sabarimala's status as a spiritual tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025