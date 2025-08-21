Global Ayyappa Sangamam: A Vision for Sabarimala's Future

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan unveiled the logo for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, an event that promises to draw global attention to Sabarimala's development issues. Scheduled for September 20 at Pampa in the Pathanamthitta district, the summit is poised to become a landmark gathering.

Organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board with state government backing, the Sangamam aims to unite devotees and organizations worldwide focused on Sabarimala's growth. TDB President P S Prasanth highlighted the event's central theme of equality and the guiding principle of Thathvamasi, which underlines non-discrimination.

A state-endorsed master plan detailing Sabarimala's development will be presented, with Rs 773 crore allocated for the initiative, including Rs 200 crore earmarked for projects in Pampa and Nilakkal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summit, which anticipates around 3,000 participants. The event also seeks to cement Sabarimala's status as a spiritual tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)