Jury Acquits Hernandez Govan in Young Dolph Murder Case

In a significant judicial decision, a Memphis jury acquitted Hernandez Govan of charges related to the ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph. The high-profile case centered on allegations that Govan orchestrated the attack.

Govan was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy but was found not guilty after the jury deliberated for three hours. The rapper, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in his hometown, prompting widespread shock.

Prosecutors alleged Govan directed the shooters, but his lawyer highlighted flaws in the investigation. The jury remained unconvinced, noting no direct incriminating evidence linked Govan to the crime.

