Katy Perry Focuses on Music and Motherhood Amid Orlando Bloom Split

Singer Katy Perry is prioritizing her Lifetimes Tour and raising daughter Daisy Dove amid her split from Orlando Bloom. Despite ending their engagement, Perry and Bloom focus on co-parenting. Perry continues her tour while navigating personal changes, and was recently seen with Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:27 IST
Katy Perry (Image source: Instagram/ @katyperry). Image Credit: ANI
Katy Perry, the renowned singer-songwriter, is currently channeling her energies into her ongoing Lifetimes Tour and raising her daughter, Daisy Dove. This comes amidst reports of a breakup with fiancé Orlando Bloom, marking the end of their high-profile relationship, according to People.

Perry, 40, and actor Bloom, 48, publicly confirmed in late June that they had concluded their engagement after nearly a decade of an on-and-off relationship. Their shared journey as parents began with the birth of their daughter in August 2020. Amid this transition, representatives for the former couple highlighted their commitment to co-parenting, emphasizing their shared priority of providing a nurturing environment for Daisy.

As part of her focus on music, Perry is deeply engaged with her Lifetimes World Tour, which started in April and is set to continue through December. The tour spotlights her musical evolution with vibrant performances and imaginative staging. Meanwhile, Perry was recently seen dining with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, followed by his attendance at her concert there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

