Disgraced Cult Leader Convicted of Sexual Abuse

Chris Brain, a former leader of a cult-like Christian group known as the Nine O'Clock Service, was convicted of sexually abusing nine women. The group, once supported by the Church of England, attracted hundreds with its unique services. Brain was charged with 36 indecent assaults and one rape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:47 IST
Chris Brain, the former leader of the controversial Nine O'Clock Service, was handed a guilty verdict for sexually abusing nine women in his congregation, as confirmed by the court on Thursday.

Brain, aged 68, spearheaded the evangelical movement in Sheffield during the 1980s and 1990s, drawing large crowds with its innovative nightclub-style services. However, prosecutors detailed how he manipulated members and abused his position for sexual exploitation. Brain had 36 charges against him but denied any wrongdoing.

The conviction, which includes 17 counts of indecent assault, highlights a significant failing by the Church of England, which once backed the group. Bishop Pete Wilcox issued an apology for the Church's oversight in the matter.

