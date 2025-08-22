Disgraced Cult Leader Convicted of Sexual Abuse

Chris Brain, the former leader of the controversial Nine O'Clock Service, was handed a guilty verdict for sexually abusing nine women in his congregation, as confirmed by the court on Thursday.

Brain, aged 68, spearheaded the evangelical movement in Sheffield during the 1980s and 1990s, drawing large crowds with its innovative nightclub-style services. However, prosecutors detailed how he manipulated members and abused his position for sexual exploitation. Brain had 36 charges against him but denied any wrongdoing.

The conviction, which includes 17 counts of indecent assault, highlights a significant failing by the Church of England, which once backed the group. Bishop Pete Wilcox issued an apology for the Church's oversight in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)