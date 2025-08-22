Left Menu

Farewell to a Comedic Legend: Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away at 65

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65 in Mohali. Known for his roles in popular Punjabi films, Bhalla was remembered by political leaders and the film community for his impactful contributions. His legacy continues through his comedic work and his actor son, Pukhraj Bhalla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:27 IST
Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away in a Mohali hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness, according to a family friend. He was 65 years old.

Bhalla, a beloved figure in Punjabi cinema, was best known for his comedic roles in films like 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Jatt & Juliet 2'. His friend Bal Mukand Sharma noted Bhalla's recent hospitalization, as the actor had been unwell for some time.

The news of his passing has deeply affected the Punjabi film industry and politicians alike, who paid tribute to his contribution to both cinema and public life. Bhalla's legacy will endure, reflected in his son's, Pukhraj Bhalla, continuing presence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

