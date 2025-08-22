Farewell to a Comedic Legend: Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away at 65

Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away in a Mohali hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness, according to a family friend. He was 65 years old.

Bhalla, a beloved figure in Punjabi cinema, was best known for his comedic roles in films like 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Jatt & Juliet 2'. His friend Bal Mukand Sharma noted Bhalla's recent hospitalization, as the actor had been unwell for some time.

The news of his passing has deeply affected the Punjabi film industry and politicians alike, who paid tribute to his contribution to both cinema and public life. Bhalla's legacy will endure, reflected in his son's, Pukhraj Bhalla, continuing presence in the industry.

