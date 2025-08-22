Left Menu

Celebrating 21 Years of Indian Art at Gallerie Nvya

Gallerie Nvya celebrates its 21st anniversary with '21: Memories and Milestones from then till now [2004 – 2025]', an exhibition featuring over 35 modern and contemporary Indian artists. The event underscores the enduring relationship between the gallery and artists, marking a new visual identity and expanded online presence.

Updated: 22-08-2025 16:23 IST
Marking its 21-year journey, Gallerie Nvya hosts an exhibition showcasing over 35 modern and contemporary Indian artists, including luminaries like Arpana Caur and M F Husain. The event serves as a tribute to the bonds formed between the gallery and its artists over the years.

Titled '21: Memories and Milestones from then till now [2004 – 2025]', the exhibition is housed at Bikaner House. The show celebrates the enduring relationship between artists and the gallery, highlighting their shared legacy and ongoing contributions to the art world.

This year's exhibition also unveils Gallerie Nvya's new visual identity and stronger online presence. The gallery's founder, Tripat Kalra, reflects on the journey and the future of Nvya, which includes initiatives like the Nvya Grant for emerging artists, promoting fresh talent in the art community.

