Warner Bros. Takes Shot at Kobe Bryant Biopic

Warner Bros. Pictures is gearing up to produce a movie about the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, according to a Variety report. The script, acquired by the studio, delves into the pivotal moments of the 1996 NBA Draft when Bryant began his iconic journey to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Described tentatively as 'With the 8th Pick?,' the film is penned by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen. Insiders reveal that Warner Bros. swiftly procured the script, outpacing rival studios and streaming platforms. While Bryant was initially selected by the Charlotte Hornets, his immediate trade to the Lakers shaped his legendary career. The title reflects a significant decision by the New Jersey Nets, whose eighth pick could have altered the course of Bryant's life.

The project is slated to reflect the narrative style of notable films like 'Moneyball' and 'Air,' which chronicled Nike's partnership with a young Michael Jordan. The studio remains tight-lipped about details. Bryant's illustrious 20-year tenure with the Lakers, peppered with five NBA championships, solidified his standing as a basketball icon. Tragically, Bryant, aged 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, lost their lives in a 2020 helicopter crash.