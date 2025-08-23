India's Lunar Triumph Celebrated on National Space Day

On National Space Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to Indian scientists for their groundbreaking achievements in space exploration. He credited their dedication and talent for positioning 'New India' at the forefront of global space history.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath commended the Chandrayaan-3 mission's successful moon landing as a testament to India's scientific potential. This remarkable accomplishment has not only marked India's pride but also reinforced the nation's presence in the international space community.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to designate August 23 annually as National Space Day, reflecting India's commitment to celebrating and acknowledging the relentless efforts and innovations of its scientific community.

