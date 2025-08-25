From Lucknow to Space: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut, expressed optimism about India's growing prominence in space exploration over NASA, particularly through ISRO's accomplishments. At a reception in Lucknow following his mission aboard the ISS, Shukla highlighted India's strides in scientific research and inspired future Indian astronauts.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared his confidence that ISRO will soon be as globally recognized as NASA, citing India's rapid advances in space exploration.
Addressing a civic reception in Lucknow, Shukla reflected on the immense public enthusiasm surrounding India's space achievements, particularly the National Space Day celebrated annually on August 23rd.
During the event, Shukla recounted his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station, emphasizing the significance of conducting scientific experiments designed by Indian researchers, which he believes unlocks new opportunities for future space research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Shubhanshu Shukla: Lucknow's Own Astronaut Inspires a Nation
C-DOT Marks 42nd Foundation Day, Showcases Innovation in Telecom & 6G Research
IIT Council holds extensive deliberations on commercialisation of research: Officials.
IIT Council decides to frame policy to push translational research and product development in Indian campuses: Officials.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Home to Hero's Welcome in Lucknow