From Lucknow to Space: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey

On Monday, IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared his confidence that ISRO will soon be as globally recognized as NASA, citing India's rapid advances in space exploration.

Addressing a civic reception in Lucknow, Shukla reflected on the immense public enthusiasm surrounding India's space achievements, particularly the National Space Day celebrated annually on August 23rd.

During the event, Shukla recounted his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station, emphasizing the significance of conducting scientific experiments designed by Indian researchers, which he believes unlocks new opportunities for future space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)