Love and War: The Final Flight of the MiG-21

The iconic MiG-21 jet took its last operational flight at the Bikaner Nal Air Force Station, doubling as a film set for 'Love And War'. The jet, in a storied career, will be formally retired in Chandigarh, leaving behind a legacy in the Indian Air Force and Bollywood cinema.

On the tarmac of Bikaner's Nal Air Force Station, a convergence of history and cinema crystallized as the MiG-21 jets conducted their last operational flights. The airbase transformed into a bustling film set for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War', capturing the jet's remarkable swan song before its impending retirement.

The MiG-21, renowned as the 'rocket with wings', played a significant role in India's aviation legacy. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, flying solo sorties, marked a poignant end to the aircraft's distinguished service, expressing admiration for its agility while acknowledging the transition to modern fighters like the Tejas and Rafale.

The Indian Air Force plans a ceremonial farewell in Chandigarh on September 26, commemorating the aircraft's illustrious career and pivotal historical impact, including its notable missions during past conflicts. Bollywood's homage through 'Love And War' ensures the MiG-21's legacy endures, resonating both on screen and in the skies.

