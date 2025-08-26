Left Menu

Lil Nas X Faces Legal Battle: Not Guilty in Assault Case

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to assault charges after an incident in Los Angeles. Accused of assaulting police officers while allegedly under drug influence, he must attend rehab. His attorney disputes drug use claims. The musician's father expressed his remorse and hoped for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 03:36 IST
Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X has entered a plea of not guilty to four felony charges of assaulting law enforcement officers. The incident occurred when officers encountered the musician, clad only in underwear, on the streets of Los Angeles.

Following the altercation, in which police suspected drug use, a judge set bail at $75,000 and mandated Lil Nas X's participation in an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. However, his attorney, Christy O'Connor, claimed there was no supporting evidence of drug use and described the episode as an isolated event.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, faces three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. His father, Robert Stafford, expressed his son's remorse and urged for prayers as the musician seeks help.

