Jessica Chastain: Hollywood Star and Harvard Scholar

Jessica Chastain, celebrated for her roles in 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, as confirmed by Variety. The ceremony is scheduled for September 4, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Chastain, who debuted on the big screen with a leading role in 'Jolene' in 2008, has a rich history of dramatic performances. Her career spans theater, with her stage debut as Juliet in 1998, and television roles in shows like 'ER' and 'Veronica Mars'. She is also an Academy Award winner, having secured the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

In a recent turn of events, the actor has enrolled at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, aiming for a Master in Public Administration. The program is designed for leaders with practical experience and covers areas like economics, public policy, and management. Chastain, a Juilliard alumnus with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama, continues to expand her horizons in both the arts and academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)