Left Menu

Jessica Chastain: Hollywood Star and Harvard Scholar

Acclaimed actress Jessica Chastain, known for 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', is set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in September. Simultaneously, she surprises fans by enrolling in Harvard Kennedy School's prestigious Master in Public Administration program, showcasing her multifaceted talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:21 IST
Jessica Chastain: Hollywood Star and Harvard Scholar
Actor Jessica Chastain (Photo source: Instagram @jessicachastain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jessica Chastain, celebrated for her roles in 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, as confirmed by Variety. The ceremony is scheduled for September 4, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Chastain, who debuted on the big screen with a leading role in 'Jolene' in 2008, has a rich history of dramatic performances. Her career spans theater, with her stage debut as Juliet in 1998, and television roles in shows like 'ER' and 'Veronica Mars'. She is also an Academy Award winner, having secured the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

In a recent turn of events, the actor has enrolled at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, aiming for a Master in Public Administration. The program is designed for leaders with practical experience and covers areas like economics, public policy, and management. Chastain, a Juilliard alumnus with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama, continues to expand her horizons in both the arts and academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
2
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

 Global
3
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
4
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025