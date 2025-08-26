Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's Haircut Drama: A Brother's Mishap

Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut at the U.S. Open was a result of his brother's mishap with clippers. The buzz cut became a topic of discussion, with mixed reactions from fans and fellow players. Alcaraz laughed off the comments, noting that his hair would grow back quickly.

Carlos Alcaraz

In a light-hearted twist at the U.S. Open, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz unveiled a buzz cut, courtesy of his brother's clippers mishap. The unexpected style shift became the talk of Flushing Meadows, adding an unexpected layer to Alcaraz's impressive performance on the court.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, after defeating Reilly Opelka in straight sets, explained the situation to reporters, emphasizing that the decision to embrace the new look was born out of necessity rather than a fashion statement. He shared how his brother's misunderstanding with the clippers led to the drastic haircut.

Reactions to the buzz cut have been mixed, with Alcaraz sharing a light-hearted attitude toward the commentary. He expressed amusement over fellow player Frances Tiafoe's critique, playfully accusing Tiafoe of not being entirely truthful about his opinion on the haircut.

