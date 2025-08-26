The Godfather Trilogy Returns in Glorious 4K Across India

The Godfather trilogy, directed by American cinema icon Francis Ford Coppola, is set to make a spectacular comeback to cinema halls across India in a pristine 4K restored version, as announced by PVR INOX on Tuesday.

This cinematic masterpiece, adapted from Mario Puzo's bestselling novel, is recognized globally as a cornerstone of film history. It chronicles the saga of an Italian-American mafia family led by Don Vito Corleone, portrayed by Marlon Brando, and the eventual rise of his youngest son Michael, played by Al Pacino, from a hesitant outsider to a formidable mafia leader.

Set to release in sequence starting mid-September, these films offer audiences both a chance to rediscover and a first-time experience of themes such as power, loyalty, and the cost of ambition, that have left a lasting impact on global cinema.