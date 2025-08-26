Left Menu

The Godfather Trilogy Returns in Glorious 4K Across India

Francis Ford Coppola's iconic 'The Godfather' trilogy is set to return to Indian cinemas in a 4K restored version. Starting in September, fans can experience this cornerstone of global cinema featuring themes of power and morality, as well as its cultural impact, on the big screen.

The Godfather trilogy, directed by American cinema icon Francis Ford Coppola, is set to make a spectacular comeback to cinema halls across India in a pristine 4K restored version, as announced by PVR INOX on Tuesday.

This cinematic masterpiece, adapted from Mario Puzo's bestselling novel, is recognized globally as a cornerstone of film history. It chronicles the saga of an Italian-American mafia family led by Don Vito Corleone, portrayed by Marlon Brando, and the eventual rise of his youngest son Michael, played by Al Pacino, from a hesitant outsider to a formidable mafia leader.

Set to release in sequence starting mid-September, these films offer audiences both a chance to rediscover and a first-time experience of themes such as power, loyalty, and the cost of ambition, that have left a lasting impact on global cinema.

