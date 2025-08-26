Left Menu

Venice Film Festival 2025: Spotlight on Global Cinema

The Venice International Film Festival, known for predicting Oscar winners, kicks off its 82nd edition. Running from August 27 to September 6, it features Italian director Paolo Sorrentino's 'La Grazia' as the opener. The event attracts global stars and showcases films competing for the Golden Lion award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venice | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:50 IST
Venice Film Festival 2025: Spotlight on Global Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Venice International Film Festival, the prestigious and oldest film festival globally, is set to open its 82nd edition on August 27. Esteemed Italian director Paolo Sorrentino will debut "La Grazia," starring Toni Servillo, marking the festival's commencement. This celebrated cinematic gathering will conclude on September 6 with Cedric Jimenez's French film, "Chien 51."

Taking place on the scenic Venice Lido, a short boat trip from the main city, the festival is a pivotal event in the film calendar. It's noted for setting the tone for the awards season, often spotlighting films and actors who go on to achieve Oscar success. Remarkably, many Best Actor and Best Director Oscar winners debuted here in recent years.

This year's festival promises a star-studded lineup, featuring appearances from global icons such as Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Dwayne Johnson. Twenty-one films vie for the coveted Golden Lion, guided by a jury chaired by U.S. director Alexander Payne. Also, the festival showcases notable out-of-competition entries like Luca Guadagnino's "After The Hunt."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

 Global
2
Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

 Global
3
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

 India
4
Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025