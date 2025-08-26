Venice Film Festival 2025: Spotlight on Global Cinema

The Venice International Film Festival, the prestigious and oldest film festival globally, is set to open its 82nd edition on August 27. Esteemed Italian director Paolo Sorrentino will debut "La Grazia," starring Toni Servillo, marking the festival's commencement. This celebrated cinematic gathering will conclude on September 6 with Cedric Jimenez's French film, "Chien 51."

Taking place on the scenic Venice Lido, a short boat trip from the main city, the festival is a pivotal event in the film calendar. It's noted for setting the tone for the awards season, often spotlighting films and actors who go on to achieve Oscar success. Remarkably, many Best Actor and Best Director Oscar winners debuted here in recent years.

This year's festival promises a star-studded lineup, featuring appearances from global icons such as Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Dwayne Johnson. Twenty-one films vie for the coveted Golden Lion, guided by a jury chaired by U.S. director Alexander Payne. Also, the festival showcases notable out-of-competition entries like Luca Guadagnino's "After The Hunt."

(With inputs from agencies.)