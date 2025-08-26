Chamundi Hill Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka

In a statement stirring political controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared that Chamundi Hill, which houses the Chamundeswari Temple, is not exclusive to Hindus. His comments followed criticism over the selection of Banu Mushtaq, an International Booker Prize laureate, to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara celebrations atop the hill.

Shivakumar emphasized that Chamundi Hill is a site of faith for multiple religions. "Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundi belong to every religion," he said. This statement intensified political frictions, with BJP members, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, firmly asserting that Chamundi Hill is strictly Hindu property.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar criticized Shivakumar's remarks, stating they undermine Hindu heritage. The debate has been compounded by concerns over Mushtaq's views on the Kannada language as a deity, as expressed in a past video. Mushtaq has clarified that her words have been misrepresented in the controversy.