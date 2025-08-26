Left Menu

Chamundi Hill Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar faced backlash from BJP leaders after stating that Chamundi Hill, home to the Chamundeswari Temple, is not solely Hindu property. The remark came amidst protests against inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, with objections linked to a past video of Mushtaq.

Updated: 26-08-2025
In a statement stirring political controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared that Chamundi Hill, which houses the Chamundeswari Temple, is not exclusive to Hindus. His comments followed criticism over the selection of Banu Mushtaq, an International Booker Prize laureate, to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara celebrations atop the hill.

Shivakumar emphasized that Chamundi Hill is a site of faith for multiple religions. "Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundi belong to every religion," he said. This statement intensified political frictions, with BJP members, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, firmly asserting that Chamundi Hill is strictly Hindu property.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar criticized Shivakumar's remarks, stating they undermine Hindu heritage. The debate has been compounded by concerns over Mushtaq's views on the Kannada language as a deity, as expressed in a past video. Mushtaq has clarified that her words have been misrepresented in the controversy.

